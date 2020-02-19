Three people shot in Lake City making it the second shooting in a week

Three people were shot Tuesday evening after an argument that turned violent, according to a Lake City Police press release.

This shooting makes this incident the second one in a week. Two people were shot blocks away from the Olustee Festival on Saturday.

Lake City Police said there is no information indicating the two incidents were connected.

Just before 7 p.m., LCPD responded to a call at Cedar Park Apartments on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive where three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Timtavious Brown, 23,and Martavious Harris, 27, were accused of pulling out guns during a fight, the press release said. Brown suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg while Harris had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

“We are currently investigating what led to the dispute between Harris and Brown, and how the incident led to gunfire,” said Lake City Police Chief Agartha Gilmore.

A woman who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the back as well. Emergency Medical Services took all three people to the hospital, LCPD said. Harris was airlifted in critical condition.

At last check, all three are now in stable condition.

