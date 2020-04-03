To fish or not to fish? Ocala police officers clear up rumors about COVID-19 fishing restrictions

The Ocala Police Department dispelled rumors about COVID-19 restrictions after people spread misinformation about fishing.

A rumor spread saying people will face fines for fishing by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee, according to Ocala Police. They were quick to respond, saying the rumor is not true.

Executive Order 20-09 issued by Governor Ron DeSantis stated people may fish or use boats so long as they are 50 feet apart with no more than 10 people on board, Ocala Police said. The FWC posted a web app which provides a list of operational, open public boat ramps. Private marinas and other boat ramps that are not managed by the FWC may have different restrictions.

The FWC also noted licenses that require renewal in March and April have been extended by an extra 30 days.The licenses include but are not limited to, commercial freshwater, charter fishing and marine special activity.

