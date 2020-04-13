Tornado reported by Suwannee Co. Emergency Management, several areas damaged

Suwannee County Emergency Management has reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down just after 10:00 a.m. Monday morning northeast of the Suwannee County Airport.

Officials say it moved across U.S. Route 90, damaging three buildings along Goldkist Boulevard.

Photos from Suwannee County Sheriff's office show some of the damage, such as the glass window panes of businesses shattered and trees uprooted at Wayne Frier's Trailer Park. Those can be found below.

Metal roofing from some buildings blew off and landed on top of several power lines in Live Oak, including the roof of the Farmer's Cooperative building with workers working to clean up debris there late into the afternoon.

The co-op’s general manager Todd Lawrence says that while all of his employees were inside the building when the tornado struck, no one was hurt.

Emergency management officials say the tornado lifted just before nearing the Walmart Supercenter along U.S. Highway 129.