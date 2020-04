Severe weather spawned a tornado leaving damage in North Central Florida Friday night.

The tornado touched down in Suwannee County near County Road 252 and County Road 349, Suwannee County Sheriff's deputies said.

The storm damaged a home and several chicken areas in the area, deputies said. No one was injured.

Suwannee County Fire Rescue crews also reported multiple downed trees and power lines near on County Road 252 from 129th Road to County Road 349.