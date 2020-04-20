Tornado touches down on I-75 in Marion County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Marion County Monday morning. The twister traveled 11.5 miles, bringing down trees and destroying buildings in its path.

"This was a high-level EF-0 to an EF-1, between 80 to 90 mile an hour tornado,” Marion County Emergency Management Director Preston Bowlin said.

The twister brought down trees and carried a construction trailer from one side of the interstate to the other, which caused several delays on the interstate as crews remove debris.

This closed down two lanes of the roadway while workers cleared a path.

The tornado also whipped through the area of Silver Springs Shores.

"We experienced a couple of downbursts that did some damage into the Shores area. There were some windows that were knocked out with some faces own, trees down, power lines down,” Bowlin added.

But in all of the destruction, Emergency Management Officials said no injuries were reported due to the tornado.