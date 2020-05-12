"Touching Hearts at Home" to host community car parade

A company will show appreciation Tuesday for health care workers and seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Touching Hearts at Home" is an in-home health care company. They are hosting a community car parade on Tuesday, the last day of national nurses week. The parade will start at the Spring Hill Common's Publix on NW 39th avenue in Gainesville and head to 12 senior living communities.

Everyone is invited to take part in the parade. You just need to be at the Publix at 1:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. The final stop will be Hunters Crossing Place before heading to the "Touching Hearts at Home" office.