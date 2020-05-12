Touching Hearts at Home hosts parade to show appreciation to seniors, nurses

For the last day of National Nurses Week, a home health care service showed appreciation to some of the nurses working with the most vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Touching Hearts at Home hosted a parade in Gainesville with the help of about 30 participants and the Gainesville Police Department.

Employees of touching hearts created the parade to show health care workers in assisted living facilities and seniors how much they are appreciated.

"They are doing their jobs everyday with a lot of dedication and a lot of compassion just like our staff of compassionate caregivers have been doing everyday during this period of time and taking some personal risks to do that but they're putting aside for the welfare of our clients," said Ruben Ramos, CEO of Touching Hearts at Home. "We want to say thank you to all of these people who came out today wanting to say thank you to the healthcare workers and our seniors here. We couldn't ask for a better community. We couldn't ask for better healthcare workers."

The parade went to 12 nursing assisted living facilities in the area.