Tour these 500+ museums from all over the world without leaving your couch!

With COVID-19 prompting events being canceled or postponed, we started looking for ways to make staying home a little more enriching.

Google Arts and Culture is an online platform that allows people to access high-resolution pictures of artwork with partnering museums. This gives you the chance to experience art and culture, from your home.

Our favorites from TV20:

- Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France

This museum was built in the former Orsay railway station, for the Universal Exhibition of 1900. It displays collections of art from 1848 to 1914.

- The British Museum, London, England

The permanent collection at the British Museum is composed of 8 million works, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive collections. It documents the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present time.

- MoMA The Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA.

The MoMA is located in midtown Manhattan, it was the first museum dedicated to the modern era. Today the MoMA has a variety of collections that offer a panoramic overview of modern and contemporary art, from the 1880s to today's film, design, and performance art.

-NASA, Washington, United States

Nasa has also partnered with Google Arts and Culture and even though they don't have an actual museum to feature, they have exhibits kids will enjoy.

-Museo Reina Sofia, Madrid, Spain

The Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid was founded in 1990 after it was originally being created as an art center. It is Spain's national museum of 20th-century art. The museum includes collections of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí.

-The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, United States

Explore the Met which has over 5,000 years of art from all around the world for everyone to experience. The museum lives in three iconic sites in New York City.

You can check out the list of all the galleries and museums here.