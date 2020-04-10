Traffic stop turned into car chase in Marion County

A traffic stop turned into a car chase when a passenger jumped into the driver's seat and drove off Thursday.

Patrick Ortwein was accused of slowing down to let a passenger out of his vehicle as he fled from deputies, Marion County deputies said.

When deputies failed to stop Ortwein with stop sticks, they used a pit maneuver, deputies said. When Ortwein's car finally came to a stop, he ran away.

Ortwein didn't go far before a deputy used a Tazer to detain him, deputies said. Ortwein was charged with fleeing. He also has three warrants out for drug possession and resisting arrest.