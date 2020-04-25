Traveling pet clinic offers drive-through service

The Florida International Teaching Zoo normally has limited service clinics twice a week, but today looks a little different. Instead of lines of people, it’s lines of cars they're seeing. The veterinarians with the zoo are making sure you can keep your pet healthy while keeping your social distance.

Director of Florida International Teaching Zoo, Dr. Mark Wilson, said the pandemic has made a noticeable impact on business, but he's happy to continue providing the service.

“When its normal, there’s a line of people. We can have 25, 35, 40 people in one clinic. Because we are doing this, the numbers obviously are lower and we are having to do it a bit different," he said -- but it's worth it --- because the pets "are an essential part of their life,” Wilson said.

The clinic is part of a fundraising program that the zoo been hosting for over 25 years. The Gortmans are longtime dog-owners and have been using Mr.Wilson's traveling clinic service for years.

“We’ve been getting these shots the past ten years in different places ... but he’s the best," they said.

The clinics are limited service, which means the licensed vets cannot examine animals, but they can make sure your pet gets important basic vaccinations.

To find the schedule of where future clinics will be, check out their Facebook page, Florida International Teaching Zoo.