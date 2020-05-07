Trenton middle school student wins Agriculture History Essay Award

A middle school student from Trenton is reaping the rewards of knowing her history of agriculture.

Lois Bachle, 13, an eighth-grader at Trenton Middle-High School, is one of nine statewide winners of the inaugural Agriculture History Essay Awards.

The competition is designed to encourage Florida students to discover the achievements of women, African Americans, Hispanic, and Latinos who have made an impact on state agriculture.

Winners receive a $1000 Florida prepaid scholarship.