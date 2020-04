A company in Ocala is partnering with Interfaith Emergency Services to give back to hospitality workers.

Next Tuesday, Tri-eagle Sales, an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler is hosting a hospitality day. They will provide hot meals and restaurant gift cards to hospitality workers in Ocala.

The event will be held at the Interfaith Emergency Services on northwest 2nd street from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.