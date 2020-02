The trial of a nine-year-old boy from Ocala who police say stabbed his sister was scheduled to start this afternoon but has been rescheduled.

Ocala Police say the boy stabbed his five-year-old sister on January 27th after his mother left the house.

The boy told police he thought about stabbing his sister for days prior to the incident and could not get the thoughts out of his head.

The boy's trial is now scheduled to start March 11th