Tribute to Newberry High School Seniors

A celebration outside of Newberry City Hall honors Newberry High School's Class of 2020. The front lawn of the government building with individual signs recognizing each graduating senior.

Each sign has a photo along with the student's name and the phrase “Once a Panther, Always a Panther.”

These seniors are turning this situation into a positive learning lesson.

“We will come out of this stronger than most other classes because we have had to go through a hardship that not anybody that we know has,“ said Micah Page the Student Body President for Newberry High School.

He said this situation will have an impact on the lives of each graduating senior.

“When we go into our jobs, when we go into our career fields, we will be going in with this knowledge that not everything is going to go the way you planned, but you can still persevere,” said Page.

He said his class is continuing with their senior year.

“We are still keeping connected with each other. We are still making bonds we are still making memories. Even though not together physically but mentally. We are still trying to make the best of this moment, and we are still trying to pass on things in our community and our school that are going to better it for the future,” said Page.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe who is also a teacher at the high school said watching these students make an impact means a lot.

“It gives me hope and I think that is what we all want that’s what we all need right now is hope. Every time I look at these guys' faces that is what my heart is filled with," said Mayor Marlowe.

That is what the town and north-central Florida will see when they ride past Newberry City Hall. As for the future, Mayor Marlowe said he has had people

“I’m mean that is exactly what I aspire the class of 2020 to do is start trends that are great for other classes and have them start being used every year afterward," said Page.

This class is defining their place in a historic moment.

