Three people arrested in Bradford County on grand theft charges

Two men and a woman are behind bars after Bradford County deputies say they confessed to being involved in multiple grand thefts.

Deputies say Louis Tarantino jr., Terry Barnett and Harriet Waldron were involved in the thefts of several cars and boats. All three people are being charged with grand theft.

Tarantino jr. had a warrant out of Hernando County for welfare fraud. Deputies also say Barnett was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia and had a violation of probation warrant.