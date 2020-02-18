Ex-Gov. Blagojevich released from prison after Trump pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is out of prison hours after his sentence for political corruption was commuted by President Donald Trump.

In this March 15, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich departs his Chicago home for Littleton, Colo., to begin his 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Imprisoned ex-governor, Blagojevich, filed paperwork Tuesday, June 5, 2018, asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Reporters and onlookers were on hand Tuesday as the now silver-haired Blagojevich left the gates of the Federal Corrections Institution Englewood south of Denver.

Blagojevich served more than eight years of a 14-year sentence for crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s former Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

The president said the punishment imposed on the Democrat and one-time contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice” was excessive.

Trump also said Tuesday he has pardoned former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik and granted clemency to financier Michael Milken.

Trump made the announcements Tuesday as he departed Washington en route to California and other western points.

Trump pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal, and several others as well, including a technology entrepreneur who accessed a computer without authorization, a construction company owner who underpaid his taxes; and an author who served a six-month home sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.

