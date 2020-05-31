Trump supporters let their support show during a parade down the Santa Fe

Hundreds of boaters for Trump headed out to the Santa Fe River, forming a parade to show support for the president.

Here's why they say the president deserves a second term while others say Joe Biden is the right man for the job.

Organizers who brought the boat parade for Trump together say they did it to encourage the president.

Jennifer Strickland Willamson helped organize the event and said, " it's for people to get out on their boat and utilize their freedoms. Freedom of speech, the freedom to vote for who they want to vote for, support for the President, and support for America right now.

Many on the water like Strickland Williamson are small business owners who trust the President to get them through these hard times.

"Trump we all know is a little unorthodox in how he delivers his message but he's a businessman, he's the man for the job. He's the one who will get our economy back on track especially during COVID-19 where we have been shut down for 2 months and we as small businesses have lost the ability to fight for our businesses."

Supporters of Joe Biden may not have had a boat parade today but democratic leaders say there will be plenty of chances coming up to support their candidate.

Cynthia Moore Chestnut is the Chairman of the Alachua County Democratic Party and she said, "you will see the rally's, the normal political paraphernalia don't worry just wait we will be there we'll be there."

Also, saying Biden is right for the job because of his own experience in helping a struggling economy.

"People need to go to work and we're going to have to have a national program to pull that together for us. Joe Biden has the experience in healthcare, Joe Biden is a peacemaker, a healer. He can bring people together and in this country, we need to move forward."

Chestnut also says she believes Biden will be able to address and help find changes to heal the unrest currently sweeping the nation. Trump supporters like Strickland Williamson say it will take more than one man to heal.

"We shouldn't be too confident because some people don't like his mannerisms and how he handled certain things. So the people who believe in and encouraging and promoting Trump needs to get out, get your people if they don't have a ride pick them up and take them to the polls. Don't put too much faith in the fact that it's an automatic win."

And while both Strickland Willamson and Chestnut say they believe their candidate will win, both hammered the importance of voting no matter which candidate it may be for.

