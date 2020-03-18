Trump’s coronavirus economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

President Donald Trump’s proposed economic package to rescue the economy from the ravages of the novel coronavirus could come with a novel price tag — nearly $1 trillion.

People wait for an H-E-B grocery store to open Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Spring, Texas. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Trump is pushing Congress to approve the stimulus package within days with the goal of having emergency checks in the mail to the public within two weeks.

Other initiatives sparked by the outbreak of the virus include enlisting the military for MASH-style hospitals to care for the sick.

As analysts warn that the country is surely entering a recession, the government is grappling with an enormous political undertaking with echoes of the 2008 financial crisis.

Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea.

The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It also underscores Washington’s struggle to adapt to recommendations that evolve daily about how to handle the pandemic.

Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — at a time when health experts want people to avoid crowds. But leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.

With the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, California is preparing to deal with worst-case scenarios that could overwhelm hospitals and drain the state’s spending reserves.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he is putting the California National Guard on alert for duties such as ensuring food distribution.

Newsom also says the state is negotiating with about 900 hotels to acquire tens of thousands of rooms that could be used for hospital patients and for the homeless.

With many school districts closing classrooms, the governor says it’s likely “few if any” schools will reopen before summer break.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has also closed all K-12 schools through the end of the semester, moving instruction online.

New York City residents should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

De Blasio said no decision had been made yet, but he wants city and state officials to make a decision within 48 hours, given the fast spread of the coronavirus.

Officials in six San Francisco Bay-area counties issued a “shelter-in-place” order that went into effect Tuesday, requiring nearly 7 million residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks.

Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy

The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home.

But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy.

In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.

Inmates fearful of virus argue for release

Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail” card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country. And even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it’s not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.

Among those making pleas for compassionate release or home detention are the 81-year-old former head of the Cali drug cartel, Ponzi swindler Bernard Madoff, President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost a worker to the virus this week.

Governments grapple with virus border closures, lockdowns

Governments are grappling with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns that have caused transportation chaos and imperiled economies, but which authorities say are needed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

European Union leaders agreed to shut down the bloc’s external borders for 30 days, while the U.S. and Canada are working on a mutual ban on nonessential travel between the two countries.

A Canadian official has said that Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The official was not authorized to discuss details ahead of an announcement and spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also eager to continue the critical economic relationship. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75 percent of its exports. Truck drivers are among those expected to get an exemption.

Completely closing the border would cause severe economic damage to both the U.S. and Canada.

In Asia, the causeway between Malaysia and the Southeast Asian financial hub of Singapore was eerily quiet after Malaysia shut its borders, while the Philippines backed down on an order giving foreigners 72 hours to leave from a large part of its main island.

Wuhan reports 1 new viral infection for 2nd day

The original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has reported just one new case for a second day.

Wuhan’s one new case reported Wednesday and one Tuesday came as the central Chinese city remains on lockdown and follows a peak of thousands of new cases daily about a month ago.

China reported just 13 new cases nationwide Wednesday. All 12 cases outside Wuhan were imported, according to the health ministry, including three in the capital Beijing, three in the financial hub of Shanghahi, one in the southwestern province of Sichuan, and five in the industrial heartland of Guangdong.

China has been quarantining new arrivals from overseas to maintain control of the disease.

China has recorded 80,890 cases of infection with the virus, including 3,237 deaths. Most of its patients have now recovered.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan in December.

Israel braces for first fatalities as virus numbers rise

Israel’s health ministry has diagnosed 90 more people with the new coronavirus, bringing the country’s number of positive cases to 427 and sparking fears of a further outbreak.

This comes a day after authorities issued a new series of guidelines that put the country in near-shutdown mode.

Israel has had no deaths so far, but with the number of those infected exponentially rising in recent days, authorities have taken severe measures to stem the spread, warning of catastrophic consequences and thousands of deaths if people don’t follow instructions.

The measures comes as fears mount of a devastating outbreak such as the ones in Italy or Iran.

