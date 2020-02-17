Truth and Reconciliation workshop held by Alachua County

Alachua County leaders have taken the next step toward racial equity as a part of their truth and reconciliation process.

Alachua County commissioners held a special workshop at the senior recreation center to tell people about what their plans are for a truth and reconciliation community remembrance project.

The county is working with the equal justice initiative to design a historical marker for the victims of lynching, even in small cities like Newberry.

Jordan Marlowe, mayor of Newberry said, "building community is really what truth and reconciliation is about for me. We are in a small town, we're a family but when one part of your family is hurting and doesn't feel like they can talk about that. Then you can't really build the bonds you're looking and hoping to build."

For one person, telling the truth of racial injustice is not only for reconciliation but serves as their life mission.

Lizzie Jenkins, executive director of real rosewood foundation said, "I have not forgotten it and the first time I heard the rosewood story I was five in 1943. So it has been mine and my mom's story for years before she passed."

Jenkins adds, " I feel like I am accomplishing my mom's goals, she wanted me to research, authenticate, tell the truth and never forget it"

Jenkins says that sharing her family's story is a step toward reducing racism. Her aunt was a teacher in rosewood and a resident of archer.

The county is providing information about their truth and reconciliation goals, untold history and give people a chance to submit stories about their family online at truth.alachuacounty.us.