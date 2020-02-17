Tuesday is the final day to register to vote or change party affiliation

Just one month from now, elections will be held in North Central Florida on everything from the presidential primary to city council seats.

But time is running out to register to vote.

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote or change your party affiliation.

There are three ways to vote including traveling to your polling location on March 17th, early voting, or requesting a vote-by-mail ballot.

To check on the status of your voter's registration click on the link in the "related links" tab.