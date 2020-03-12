Two polling places in Gainesville change

The number of postponed and canceled events is growing across North Central Florida to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

But election day can not be canceled.

The early voting location at Millhopper library will now serve as a voting day polling place. This comes after The Atrium, or precinct 61, decided to opt-out because of the concerns of the coronavirus.

Along with precinct 61, the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge also decided to opt-out as a polling place. Precinct 23 will now be at the Wyndham hotel and split the space with precinct 59. Polling staff and volunteers are trained to take all precautions such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing to prepare for voting day.

Supervisor of elections Kim barton said, "we have had voters to say I still want to vote, can I bring my own sanitizer, we're like sure you can do that. Can I bring, you know, a face mask to put on. Well, if that's what they desire to do our whole goal is to make sure they vote so if they want to vote and they want to come to the polling place to vote, we welcome that."

Residents of The Atrium will still be able to participate without risking their health through supervised voting. Polling staff will take names and provide people with ballots.

Barton adds that early voting is still available for voters at all six locations.

Municipal and presidential primary elections across North Central Florida are on March 17.

Click the link to see if your polling place has changed.

