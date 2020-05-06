Twisted Oaks Rescue hosts pet food distribution

A food distribution in north central Florida wanted to make sure their neighbors' furry and feathered friends were taken care of during the pandemic.

An animal rescue service called Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted a pet food distribution on Wednesday in Keystone Heights.

The food distribution was for people who needed to feed their dogs, cats, and chickens.

A fundraiser helped raise the money to distribute the pet food for free.

"It's really relieving a large burden off of a human who loves their pet and can't afford to feed them right now," said Jessica Shekels, owner of Twisted Oaks Rescue. "I don't know if anyone can imagine not being able to feed their dog for a week or two but some of the stories we heard were really hard to take."

About 40 people stopped by the distribution and the animal service had more than 600 pounds of pet food.

Shekels began the campaign called Paying It Forward on April 19 to help animals during the pandemic. She said the animal rescue has provided over 5,000 pounds of pet food to the region.

Her goal for the next campaign is to raise $1,000 and provide 1,200 pounds of food in the month of May.

Shekels is an army veteran who has been rescuing animals for the last 15 years. She started Twisted Oaks Rescue in September 2018 to take in and train dogs before adopting them to homes. The animal rescue also has a six acre horse facility.

Below are links to help the animal rescue service.