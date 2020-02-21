Two Alachua County students advance to international science fair in California

After winning top honors at a North Central Florida science fair, the student has qualified for an international fair.

For the third year, Buchholz High School's Helena Jiang won "Best in Show" at the Alachua Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Another student Himanshi Verma of Eastside High School also won the award. Both will automatically move forward to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in California in mid-May.

Verma’s project explored "The efficacy of a novel ocular drug formulation in alleviating neurodegenerative diseases". Meanwhile, Jiang won first place in the chemistry division with her project "Characterization of novel reconfigurable mid-IR metalenses enabled by phase change materials".

Two Westwood Middle school students Matthew Settles, and Isaac Savin also won the same title for the junior division. Middle school students are not eligible to advance to the international level.

These four students are among 31 middle and high school students in Alachua County that will represent the region at the state level. Other high school students have the opportunity to qualify for the international fair should they perform well in the state contest.

Senior Division:

Anjana Balachandar, Buchholz High School

Angela Gao, Buchholz High School

Helena Jiang, Buchholz High School

Aditi Shukla, Buchholz High School

Jeffrey Xue, Buchholz High School

Brindha Rathinasabapathi, Eastside High School

Himanshi Verma, Eastside High School

Akash Verma, Eastside High School

Jad Helmy, Gainesville High School

Junior Division

Connor Ely, Ft. Clarke Middle School

Natheniel James, Ft. Clarke Middle School

Grace Yoon, Ft. Clark Middle School

Daniel Tapia-Ruano and Damien Bell, High Springs Community School

Kathryn Law, Howard Bishop Middle School

Quinn Vaughn, Howard Bishop Middle School

Jackson Collins, Oak View Middle School

Aubrey Fournier, Oak View Middle School

Elizabeth Nowicki, Oak View Middle School

Alex Wynn, Oak View Middle School

Jasper Anderson, Westwood Middle School

Emlyn Arner, Westwood Middle School

Kayleigh Denton, Westwood Middle School

Flora Jane Freer, Westwood Middle School

Finn McDermott, Westwood Middle School

Clara Milosevic, Westwood Middle School

Logan Rockwell, Westwood Middle School

Isaac Savin, Westwood Middle School

Matthew Settles, Westwood Middle School

Kiera Shepherd and Lukas Scott, Westwood Middle School