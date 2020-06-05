Two Buchholz graduates got a surprise graduation gift from Alachua County Sheriff's deputies

Two Buchholz high graduates got a surprise graduation present from Alachua County sheriff's deputies.

A motorcade of deputies down NW 51st street in Gainesville congratulated Te'kachiah Modican and Kyndal Baker for becoming high school graduates. Both girls were involved in sports, volunteer programs and had no clue what today had in store for them.

Baker said, "She was on her phone and I looked up and I looked up and was like why are our parents doing so much? Then I whipped my head around and was like oh that's not just them. And then Te'kaciah got out the car and go."

Modican said,"I was more shocked than anything. I definitely wasn't expecting that. I thought I was coming home to do something completely different. It definitely surprised me, made me smile because I was like wow I know all those cops, they're good people."

Modican graduated with a 3.8 GPA and going to the University of North Florida.

Baker graduated with a 3.4 GPA and is heading to Saint Leo University.