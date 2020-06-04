Two Marion County teens arrested for shooting paintballs at victims

On June 4, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Ackley, 17, and Dylan Pilcher, 18 for allegedly shooting paintballs at victims throughout Marion County.

On June 3, MCSO received a call for service in the Summerfield area after people reported being shot at by paintballs from a passing car while they were walking.

The first victim was hit on the back of the head where deputies found a growing lump. The water bottle she was carrying was hit too.

The second victim was hit on the back of her right calf and she had a welt that broke her skin from the paintball.

Deputies Ryan Battle and Ashlyn Whelchel found Pilcher and his vehicle that matched the description of the silver sedan that was shooting at people earlier. The same vehicle description was also used in similar incidents that were being investigated by the Ocala Police Department.

Pilcher told deputies that he was only driving the vehicle and Ackley was the one shooting paintballs.

Both teens were arrested. Ackley was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft.

Pilcher was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft.

Ackley was taken to the Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice, while Pilcher was taken to the Marion County jail.

Both suspects are waiting for their first court appearance.