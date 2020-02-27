Two NCFL hospitals to halt operations after acquisition by HCA Healthcare

The staff of two rural hospitals will soon be looking for new jobs.

The change comes after HCA Healthcare - owners of North Florida Regional Medical Center - announced Thursday they've acquired medical centers in Starke and Live Oak.

In a letter acquired by TV20, the CEO said those hospitals will stop taking new patients as of April 23rd and by the 30th will cease operations. Both will operate as emergency rooms for the Lake City Medical Center and North Florida Regional.

Laid-off employees are being told about job opportunities at nearby HCA facilities.