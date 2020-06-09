Two NCFL students receive Farah & Farah's Empowering Greatness Scholarship

A law firm released the names of 20 students who will be receiving scholarships and two of those students are in north central Florida.

Cheyenne Diaz of Vanguard High School in Ocala and Treymel X. Jenkins of Gainesville Christian Academy are among the top 20 recipients of Farah & Farah's inaugural "Empowering Greatness Scholarship."

"I would like to greatly thank Farah & Farah for giving me this scholarship because it's going to greatly aid me in my future and career of going to college and eventually becoming a lawyer," Diaz said. "I hope that some day I will be able to be in a position similar to Farah & Farah where I am successful enough to be able to help other young women and men in pursuing their dreams of becoming a lawyer as well."

Each recipient will will receive $5,000 to help them on their academic path.

"My mom doesn't make enough to pay for my college so I wanted to find other scholarships that could help do that," Diaz said. "I did a lot of research and that's how I was able to find this scholarship."

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired the law firm to create the scholarship.