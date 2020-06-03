Two congressmen request federal aid for Lake City business

Two congressmen are requesting aid from the federal government for a Lake City business.

Haeco Airframe Services which performs maintenance on aircraft for US Airlines has applied for the Cares Act PPP loan but has not heard back.

Second District Congressmen Neal Dunn along with North Florida representative Al Lawson signed a joint letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asking for the request to be approved.

In April the company filed a notice with the state, anticipating laying off more than 500 employees.