UPDATE: New details in shooting near Olustee Festival

UPDATE (02/16/2020):

Lake City police say the shooting started because of an argument between two people on Saturday, February 15th.

_________________________________________________________

Two people are injured after a shooting in North Central Florida. One of our reporters was only a few blocks from the scene when it happened.

Lake City police say a man and a woman were shot on Northeast Escambia street and Calhoun avenue. That is just three blocks away from the Olustee festival's new location.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and the man was airlifted to Shands in critical condition. At last check, both are in stable condition.

Two women in the area say they are related to one of the victims and say the area where the shooting happened is a common hang out for many people in the community.