Florida Highway Patrol troopers say two people were killed after a head-on crash in Newberry, Monday morning.

Troopers say 19-year-old Evan Finnell was headed south on County Road 235, just north of 6th Place when he crossed the center line.

His car crashed head-on with another vehicle driven by 60-year-old Brett Bailey.

Both Finnell and Baily died at the scene.