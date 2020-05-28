Two men arrested after robbery spree and battery of elderly victims in Reddick

Robert Hill,19, and David Pritt, 30, were arrested by Marion County Detective Brad Bartlett on Wednesday after the two men committed multiple armed robberies.

On that afternoon a woman was approached by a man in Reddick at the Petro gas station. The man pointed a gun at her and demanded her to hand over her purse.

At first, the woman thought he was joking and she didn’t give it up. She fled to her vehicle where her husband was pumping gas.

Then the man approached the woman’s husband and asked for his wallet. The man didn’t give it up and attempted to get his gun. The suspect then jumped into a minivan that fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the attempted robbery.

About eight minutes later, also in Reddick a 70-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle when she was approached by a masked suspect.

The suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded money. She told the man that she didn’t have any money and started honking her horn. The suspect fled again into a minivan that was waiting for him.

Security footage showed that the same van and suspects matched the descriptions from the robbery at the first gas station.

About ten minutes later, an 83-year-old-woman and a 70-year-old woman were leaving the Reddick Dollar General. They were approached by a man who pointed his gun at them and demanded the 83-year-old victim’s purse. The 70-year-old attempted to fight the man off and hit him with her store bags, but he pushed her. The suspect ended up taking the purse and fled the scene. He also lost his shoe at the scene.

Deputy Dietrich ended up spotting a silver minivan that fit the description of the vehicle that was responsible for the other robberies.

Deputy Dietrich followed the vehicle, but the minivan then crashed.

He then saw both suspects get out of the car and attempt to flee the scene on foot. As David Pritt fled the scene he lost his second shoe which matched the one that was lost at the third robbery.

Responding deputies pursued Hill on foot and took him into custody following a short foot pursuit. Pritt was taken into custody by K-9 Corporal Colton Sullivan and his partner, K-9 Adelmo.

Pritt did not comply to the commands given by Sullivan and he was bitten by K-9 Adelmo.

Hill was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one count of battery on a person 65 or older, and one count of resisting an officer.

Pritt was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and one count of resisting an officer.

Hill is currently in the Marion County Jail, while Pritt is being treated at a hospital for injuries that were sustained from the minivan crash. He is expected to make a full recovery and afterward will be transported to the Marion County jail. Both men are awaiting their first appearance in court.

