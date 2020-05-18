Two men in Ocala arrested on drug charges and illegally parking in a handicapped space

Two men in Ocala have been arrested on drug charges after illegally parking in a handicapped space.

Ocala police say Romel King parked in the handicapped spot at the RaceTrac on South Pine Avenue in Ocala Friday. He didn't have a handicapped placard and when a nearby officer approached the car he smelled marijuana.

During questioning, King handed a bag to his friend Davonta Gordon. When police looked in the bag they found piles of cash.

King was arrested but Gordon managed to get away. Police found the car Gordon was driving and found numerous drugs and paraphernalia.

Both men are being held in the Marion County Jail.