Two more teens were arrested on Friday for shooting paintballs.

Courtesy: MCSO

Marion County deputies say a Tamalvin Grady, 17, and Jason Coburn, 15, followed a paper delivery person through a neighborhood and shot the victim and vehicle.

Deputies say they then tried to run the vehicle off the road before crashing into the victim's car and fleeing.

Deputies found them and their wrecked car. The vehicle also had marijuana inside. Both teens were arrested.