Two people in Marion County tried bribing deputies following their arrest

A pair of accused thieves ended up in more trouble after they tried bribing an officer.

Marion County Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle they knew to be stolen driven by Daniel Boone and Lori Sweeney.

Inside the stolen vehicle they found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, deputies said. Sweeney then offered the deputy everything in her wallet, which contained more than $1,000.

Both Boone and Sweeney were taken to the Marion County jail where Boone was charged with grand theft and Sweeney with bribery.