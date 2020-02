Putnam County Deputies say 28-year-old Justin Harris and 36-year-old Justin Buchler stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and RC Cars from a home in Melrose Wednesday.

Deputies promptly found Harris and sent a K-9 officer to find Buchler.

He tried to hide inside a gopher tortoise nest. The K-9 was not fooled and Buchler was arrested.

Among other things he is charged with endangering a threatened species.