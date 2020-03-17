Two women are injured after a fight ended with gunfire

Ocala Police officers are looking for a man involved in a shooting that left two people injured Monday night.

Two women were shot after a fight broke out near North Roads Apartments on the east side of Ocala, OPD said. The women, a 33-year-old and a 55-year-old, had confronted a man during the fight. The man later ran from the scene.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries, OPD said. Officers are actively searching for the suspected man but are not releasing a description of him.