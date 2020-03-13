U-Haul gives free month of storage to UF students

Select U-Haul locations in Gainesville are offering University of Florida students a special deal.

Following the university's announcement to move classes online and its recommendation students return home, U-Haul is pitching in.

The company is offering 30 days of free storage to any UF student who needs it.

"I've had a few that we've already done on Williston Road that we have already put in and I've had parents calling trying to make reservations for equipment," said Gainesville U-Haul General Manager Cindy Porto. "It is important to us to help families; we try to help all families with everything."

The university will remain open for students who wish to stay.

Leaving is not a requirement.

Students choosing to move their things can also purchase the supplies necessary at U-Haul.

