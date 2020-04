Vehicles were loaded up with personal protective gear equipment from the University of Florida school of Veterinary Medicine.

When classes were switched to online formats due to COVID-19, that led to lots of leftover supplies from student surgery labs that weren't being done in person at the college.

Those supplies were eventually boxed up and sent to UF Health facilities.

The college donated items like N-95 masks, goggles, gowns, face shields and more.