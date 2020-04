The University of Florida issued an alert Monday afternoon after shots were fired at the Bivens Cove apartment complex.

The UF Alert was issued around 12:40 p.m. telling students to avoid the area around SW 13th Street. That alert has since been lifted after officers cleared the scene.

Police say the suspect was driving a silver car. At this time, the suspect has not been found.

Gainesville police have not released any more information at this time.