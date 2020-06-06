UF Black Student Union starts petition

The University of Florida's Black Student Union has started a petition. to improve race relations on campus.

At last check, more than 1,500 have signed the petition to reach their goal of 2,500 signatures.

The petition has a list of demands addressed to university leaders asking for changes.

This includes diversity training for staff, a decrease of UF police presence on campus, and more funding for scholarships offered to black high school and transfer students.

It also includes the proposal of the renaming of buildings that are named after racists like the Stephen C. O'Connell center, and the prevention of controversial speakers being brought to campus through ACCENT.