UF Board of Trustees submits official draft to reopen campus to Board of Governors

The University of Florida submitted a draft of its plan to reopen campus Friday a week before its deadline.

UF’s Board of Trustees hosted a two-day meeting where they voted unanimously to submit their draft to the University System’s Board of Governors for approval, said UF spokesperson Steve Orlando.

The Board of Governors has the final say on whether UF can officially reopen in the fall. Board members had until June 12 to submit a plan.

Medical professionals, a 11 issue-oriented task force, an Emergency Operations team and deans from all 16 colleges contributed their input.

The comprehensive draft proposes rigorous screening of all students and faculty as part of their “Screen, Test, Protect” program.

UF students can expect a hybrid approach to classes with a mixture of in-person classes and online, remote courses.

