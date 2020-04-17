UF COVID-19 testing helps 'flatten the curve'

In The Villages, the University of Florida has been able to test 3,955 people for the COVID-19 virus with their mobile testing site.

At the testing site, people with and without symptoms were tested.

For those without symptoms, they were able to participate in a research study to see if older adults can have the virus and not be sick - as that's often the case in young people according to health officials.

"And we've learned that we have not seen a lot of older adults that didn't have symptoms when we went through this first peak,” Infectious Disease Specialist and Deputy Director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute at UF, Michael Lauzardo said.

Lauzardo said that the peak is tailing off, so the percentage of people that have coronavirus-like symptoms and actually test positive has gone down.

"It seems like the social distancing, the isolation has been really effective and it's really lowered the rates overall. What everyone's been talking about 'flatten the curve' so it's clearly been flattened in this community,” Lauzardo said.

Lauzardo said they will be pausing testing for the time being now that the number of new positive cases is low.

Testing is set to resume when businesses start to reopen and people can start socializing again.