UF Consumer Confidence Index shows improvement after months of losses

As the state emerges from the shock of the pandemic, residents are starting to feel better about the economy.

(Photo: Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash / License Link)(MGN)

The monthly UF Consumer Confidence Index released Tuesday showed a slight improvement after two months of big losses.

The survey of how people feel about their personal finances as well as the overall economy nudged up one-tenth of a point to 76.4. That's on a scale up to 150.

The biggest gain was the category that asks whether now is a good time to buy a major household item, which jumped more than nine points.