UF Health DIY Ventilator moves closer to approval by FDA

In a TV20 News update, a University of Florida led project that is striving to develop a low cost do-it-yourself ventilator using hardware store parts is going through preliminary milestones to become approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization, with hopes of being used to battle against COVID-19.

You can buy the parts at local hardware stores and they can be assembled for less than $250.

It was designed by UF Professor Dr. Samsun Lampotang and his UF health team. international coders and designers also helped out.