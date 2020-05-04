UF Health Family Medical Group in Starke opens to the public

The University of Florida is welcoming another facility into its ranks.

The new UF Health Family Medical Group opened Monday in Starke, accepting new patients and the former patients of Shands Starke Medical Group.

“The hospital that was in Starke is now being closed," said Bruce A. Mast, M.D., associate dean of regional programs and a professor in the UF College of Medicine’s department of surgery. "It was part of the Shands system, but it was acquired by somebody else. But in terms of getting people to a hospital within Health’s same system, having the largest primary care practice in that area as part of our system really helped the patients in that area."

The group of eight healthcare includes four physicians as well as nurse practitioners and physician assistants and they hope to provide convenient access to primary care and pediatric services as well as the benefits of being a part of the broader UF Health system.

“It fits into our overall philosophy and strategy of providing high-quality, evidence-based medicine to the region and not just Gainesville specifically," explained Mast. "Over the past year, we’ve been progressively developing a regional presence in surrounding counties."

Mast says that, due to the Family Medical Group’s affiliation with UF Health, patients will have better access to pharmaceutical studies and other state-of-the-art clinical trials.