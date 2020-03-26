UF expects to lose $33 million due to COVID-19

The Coronavirus outbreak might cause the University of Florida to lose millions in projected revenue.

University officials say the school could lose $33 million in lost revenue for summer A,B, and C.

This is because of potential refunds as well as cancelled events and activities.

Currently, plans to make up for the budget shortfall are being discussed.

In mid- March state universities were told to send students home and teach remotely in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19