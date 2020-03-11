UF Health researcher finds compounds that could potentially block COVID-19

A UF Health researcher said he may have found compounds that could potentially block a coronavirus infection.

Assistant professor of pathology, immunology and lab medicine, David Ostrov, has used computer simulations to find three compounds that interact with the enzyme Human Ace-2. The virus uses this enzyme to infect cells in the body.

The simulations were run at the request of the Global Virus Network, an international group of scientists working to combat viral disease.

"They have compounds that they have reason to believe will interact with Human Ace-2, and what they asked us to do is try to determine if their compounds have the potential to bind Ace-2 in a manner that blocks the interaction with the coronavirus," Ostrov said.

The findings now must be validated by his peers.