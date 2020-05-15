UF Health doctors shocked by man's COVID-19 survival

First, it was heart surgery ... then a heart transplant ... then a kidney transplant ... all challenges Trent Porter faced and recovered from at UF Health earlier this year. His next challenge? Beating COVID-19.

Fifty-year-old Trent Porter had been battling congestive heart failure and diabetes throughout his life. In February he was given hope for a brighter future with this new heart and kidney. Then, just weeks after recovering from those procedures, he faced his next challenge.

"He kept saying, 'I am seeing something in China about this coronavirus. Just my luck, I get transplanted and I get this.' He said this back in January. And that ended up being our story," his wife, Irish Porter said.

His symptoms came quickly. He began to suffer severe respiratory distress, needing a life-saving ventilator.

"It was difficult, they tried some experimental drugs but they couldn't tell if the organs were trying to reject, or if it was the COVID," his wife said.

Despite the odds stacked against people with pre-existing conditions, Trent began to win the fight. His doctors at UF Health called it a miracle that brought positivity and strength to everyone around him.

"There's no way we can take credit for that. He recovered. His body and system recovered. Every day he recovered and gave us a little glimpse of hope ... and we pressed on," UF Health Epidemiologist Kartik Cherabuddi said.

Trent is now back home with his wife and son in Tallahassee. While he is keeping a cautious watch on his health, he made sure to celebrate his long journey by taking a bike ride around his neighborhood. He called it his 'victory ride.'