UF Health develops new COVID-19 test

UF Health researchers have developed a new test for COVID-19 that gives you results at home.

The test detects the virus, not antibodies. It can help with early detection for patients with an active infection, which makes it easier to self isolate.

However, it can't tell if the patient has had a past infection or if they're currently infected.

It allows users to know within about 30 minutes if they have COVID-19.

"What they will see is two lines if they're positive. If they're negative it's going to show only one line. So it's similar to a pregnancy based test strip." Dr. Piyush Jain, a UF chemical engineering professor said.

The next step for researchers is to try the test with human samples and then clinical trials.