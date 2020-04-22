UF Health offers virtual Telehealth appointments to patients

Patients at The University of Florida are still able to visit the doctor without actually traveling to the office.

The facility is using Telehealth Technology, which allows people to meet with their health care providers.

Patients can sign up for an appointment through the "My UF Health" app. Then, they meet on a private zoom video conferencing platform.

these types of visits were introduced in mid-march and u-f health has had an average of 1,500 Telehealth appointments a day.

UF Health’s Department of Psychiatry has transitioned to 100% Telehealth appointments.

One UF Health doctor said this isn't something he sees going away after the strength of this pandemic begins to weaken. He said he thinks this technology is used in a patients treatment plan.

"It's not going to replace face to face visits. There are things that you still just can't do electronically, and people need to come in and be seen face to face," said Dr. Marvin Dewar, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Physicians.

A specialty doctor at UF Health said patients have been taking advantage of this treatment option.



"Our patients love it, we got great feedback. They love it first and foremost because they don't need to travel a long way to get to see us. We were able to alleviate their fears, their anxiety. I think if we have a virtual stethoscope and the virtual EKG that adds more to the visit,” said Dr. Jennifer Co-Vu, a Pediatric Cardiologist at UF Health Shands.

Dr. Dewar said there are some things that need to be worked out, including determining if health insurance will cover these types of appointments even after the pandemic subsides.

To find out more about this service at UF Health click here.